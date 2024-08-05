Recognising the urgent need for change, there is a growing shift towards sustainable alternatives. Bamboo has emerged as a versatile and eco-friendly substitute, offering hope in the fight against plastic waste. Bamboo products are not only biodegradable but also durable and aesthetically pleasing, making them ideal replacements for plastic items. By choosing bamboo over plastic, companies can demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability and make a positive impact.

Deepak Jangid, the CEO of Meserii, envisioned a future where corporate gifting would be both meaningful and environmentally friendly. With a background in sales and operations and a deep-seated passion for sustainability, Deepak set out to transform the corporate gifting industry. His journey began with a powerful idea: to replace conventional, plastic-based gifts with sustainable alternatives made from bamboo and other eco-friendly materials. This vision was driven by a desire to create a business that not only generated profit but also contributed positively to society and the planet.

Two to three years ago, Meserii started with just two people and a few random eco-friendly products. Deepak faced numerous challenges, such as finding reliable sources of eco-friendly materials and establishing a dependable supply chain. However, his dedication and innovative approach enabled him to overcome these hurdles. Meserii now offers a wide range of bamboo products, including bottles, keychains, mugs, tumblers, diaries, pens etc. Each product is designed to be eco-friendly while offering practical benefits. The team has grown, and their operations have expanded, reflecting the hard work and commitment that went into building the business from the ground up.

Under Deepak’s leadership, Meserii has expanded its reach across India, providing timely and reliable delivery services. “In the corporate world, timing is everything,” says Deepak.

One of Meserii’s significant milestones was its participation in the World Gift Expo, a major event that attracts exhibitors and visitors from around the nation. Being invited to such a prestigious event was a huge achievement for the startup. This opportunity allowed Meserii to present its unique, sustainable corporate gifts to a wider audience, making valuable connections with potential clients and industry leaders. The positive feedback and interest from attendees confirmed Meserii’s position as a leader in eco-friendly corporate gifting. Their presence at the expo also provided invaluable feedback and new perspectives, further fueling their drive for innovation and excellence.

Throughout its journey, Meserii has reached several milestones. The teammates have successfully introduced products that are not only kind to the environment but also loved by their customers. This success is driven by their unwavering commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. Looking ahead, Meserii is poised for more growth and innovation. Deepak and his team are always exploring new materials and designs to expand their product range and reduce their environmental impact. Their future plans include enhancing customization options, exploring new eco-friendly materials, and expanding their market presence both nationally and internationally. Deepak’s vision is to make Meserii synonymous with sustainable corporate gifting, helping businesses make choices that benefit the planet and resonate with their stakeholders.

Meserii’s impact goes beyond its products. The company is fostering a culture of sustainability within the corporate sector, encouraging other businesses to consider the environmental impact of their choices. Their dedication to eco-friendly practices is setting a new standard for corporate gifting in India. In a world where sustainability is becoming increasingly important, Meserii stands out as a beacon of innovation and responsibility. Their journey shows the power of a simple idea and the impact dedicated individuals can make. As they continue to grow and evolve, Meserii is not just offering gifts; they are offering a sustainable future, one gift at a time.

Website: https://meserii.com/

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)