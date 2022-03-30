हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Board exam paper leaked

STF to probe UP Board Class 12 English paper leak, minister assures strict action against guilty

A Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police will probe the UP board Class 12 English language paper leak in 24 districts. 

Representational image

New Delhi: After the UP Board Class 12 English paper was leaked leading to the exam being cancelled in as many as 24 districts on Wednesday (March 30), the Yogi Adityanath-led government has asked Special Task Force (STF) to probe the incident. 

The exam was scheduled to be held today at 2 pm. As per IANS, the Uttar Pradesh government has also ordered the suspension of district inspector of schools (DIOS) with immediate effect.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) education, Aradhana Shukla assured that a proper investigation would be held and those found guilty would be punished. Further, she said a new date for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhsa Parishad exam would be announced soon.

Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi said strict action will be taken against the guilty. "It appears that the English question paper of class 12 was leaked in Ballia. The matter is being looked into and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” PTI quoted Devi as saying. 

On Class 12 English exam being cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said the leaked question paper was distributed only in 24 districts where the exam has been cancelled. "In the remaining 51 districts, the English exam is underway,” she added. 

As per reports, the paper was first leaked in Ballia and some students received the leaked question paper in their WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, taking a potshot at the Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The BJP government is not allowing an examination to take place. The government should run a paper bulldozer over the paper mafia.” 

(With agency inputs)

