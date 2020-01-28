Stick to old format of NPR, do not add new questions: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells Centre

Amid the ongoing protests in several districts of Bihar against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (January 28) said that the matter of CAA is now in the Supreme Court and if someone has an issue with the new legislation, they can raise their objections before the apex court. “The matter of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is in the Supreme Court and it will be debated there. If someone has an issue, they can put it there,” said Kumar.

Commenting on the NPR, Kumar said that the people must remember that the NPR has been there since 2012 but some clauses are now added in it and these are likely to create confusion. The Bihar CM said that the questions over the parents' birthday should be removed and the Centre should continue with the old format.

“The National Population Register (NPR) has been there since 2011, now happening…it’s not a new thing. New points added in it are likely to create confusion. Not everyone knows their parents’ birthday... We believe the old format should continue,” he said.

Reiterating his stand on National Register of Citizens, the Bihar CM said that NRC will not be implemented in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said the same during a rally in New Delhi. "We have said it earlier too, the question over National Register of Citizens (NRC) does not arise, Prime Minister has also said there have been no talks over it," asserted Kumar.

Reacting to the arrest of anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam from Bihar's Jehanabad, Kumar said that action against him will be taken as per law. “Whenever someone does something wrong, there is an action accordingly. No one should go against the law. Whatever he said, what action will be taken is for police and court to decide,” Kumar said.

It is to be noted that Imam was charged with sedition in five states for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches in which he had said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India in order to teach a lesson to the Centre.