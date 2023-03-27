Stray Dogs Row: Over 100 People Attacked Everyday In Delhi, Says BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Ajay Mahawar raised the issue of stray dogs in the Delhi assembly."Stray dogs killed two brothers in three days in Vasant Kunj. Over 100 people are attacked by dogs every day in Delhi", he said.

"A house committee was also formed under the chairmanship of the house member, Somnath Bharti, which gave its report in December 2019, this report should be implemented. And also a place should be marked where all the stray dogs are kept", said MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the media reports of two minor brothers who were mauled to death allegedly by stray dogs in a forest area in southwest Delhi`s Vasant Kunj, the National Commision for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a summon on March 13 to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to appear before it on March 17.

The child rights body said that the children (aged seven and five) were attacked two days apart and scummed to their injuries in separate incidents.

Two brothers, aged seven and five years, were allegedly killed by stray dogs in two incidents in Delhi`s Vasant Kunj area within two days. (ANI)