topStoriesenglish2588455
NewsIndia
STRAY DOGS ROW

Stray Dogs Row: Over 100 People Attacked Everyday In Delhi, Says BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar

"A house committee was also formed under the chairmanship of the house member, Somnath Bharti, which gave its report in December 2019, this report should be implemented. And also a place should be marked where all the stray dogs are kept", said MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Stray Dogs Row: Over 100 People Attacked Everyday In Delhi, Says BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Ajay Mahawar raised the issue of stray dogs in the Delhi assembly."Stray dogs killed two brothers in three days in Vasant Kunj. Over 100 people are attacked by dogs every day in Delhi", he said.

"A house committee was also formed under the chairmanship of the house member, Somnath Bharti, which gave its report in December 2019, this report should be implemented. And also a place should be marked where all the stray dogs are kept", said MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the media reports of two minor brothers who were mauled to death allegedly by stray dogs in a forest area in southwest Delhi`s Vasant Kunj, the National Commision for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a summon on March 13 to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to appear before it on March 17.

The child rights body said that the children (aged seven and five) were attacked two days apart and scummed to their injuries in separate incidents.

Two brothers, aged seven and five years, were allegedly killed by stray dogs in two incidents in Delhi`s Vasant Kunj area within two days. (ANI)

Live Tv

Stray dogs rowAjay MahawarBJPVasant Kunjdog attacks

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'