EARTHQUAKE

Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet, Felt In Parts Of India, Nepal

A strong earthquake was felt  in Xizang with 7.1 magnituge early morning on Tuesday. 

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet, Felt In Parts Of India, Nepal

A strong earthquake was felt  in Xizang with 7.1 magnituge early morning on Tuesday. Central Nepal and some part of India also felt the earthquake in early morning on Tuesday.

 

 

According To NDTV, the tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. 

 

 

