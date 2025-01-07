Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet, Felt In Parts Of India, Nepal
A strong earthquake was felt in Xizang with 7.1 magnituge early morning on Tuesday.
Trending Photos
A strong earthquake was felt in Xizang with 7.1 magnituge early morning on Tuesday. Central Nepal and some part of India also felt the earthquake in early morning on Tuesday.
EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/aHk6kS9Zcm — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 7, 2025
According To NDTV, the tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv