Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge made a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reminiscing about his own teenage years. Kharge said that he was interested in politics since his childhood. He recalled, “The village I used to live in and houses were burnt during the Razakar movement. I lost my family. Only my father and I survived.” However, he highlighted that unlike Modi he never seeks sympathy. Modi claims he was poor and sold tea, but his father was a contractor, Kharge added.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's tactics Kharge said that strong men never rely on others pity. Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned that during his 53 years in office, he was never questioned about his experiences; it was only after becoming president that he shared them. “Many people leave party leave the ideology but I have been in the same party since 1969. I want to say have patience, you will get everything,” reported ANI quoting Congress president.

Pointing out the works undertaken during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Kharge said that he has ‘a complete list’ while he challenged the PM to enumerate the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“We brought the MNREGA scheme, the Food Security Act. And we promise to give daily wages of Rs 400 to workers in MNREGA. We will give 10 kg of grain free instead of 5 kg. Further, Congress guarantees Rs 1 lakh every year in the accounts of poor women, the apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh to educated youth, and 30 lakh government jobs for youth. We will fulfil all our promises. We do what we say," he added.

Kharge stated that people are tired of Prime Minister Modi's speeches and noted the need for the Election Commission of India to address individuals delivering hate speeches.