Student dies by suicide at private Punjab university; protests erupt on campus

New Delhi: A first-year student from Kerala, studying B. Design at Lovely Professional University in Punjab, died of suicide on campus on Tuesday afternoon. The University informed the Civil and Police Administration of the same after which officers arrived at the location. The police carried out a preliminary investigation of the incident.

DSP Phagwara while speaking on the incident stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues. This is based on the suicide note left by the deceased, he said. The parents of the deceased were informed and are reaching the university. Meanwhile, a police investigation into the college student's death is underway.

Regarding the suicide, Lovely Professional University released a statement mourning the student's death. It said, "The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family."

It further wrote, "Initial investigation & all contents of the suicide note points towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further probe."

The unfortunate incident triggered protests across campus, as per police reports on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)