Students who want to take CBSE Class 12th board exams can appear in August, says Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: In a major relief for Class 12th students who were not happy with the evaluation criteria of CBSE board exams 2021, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday (July 5, 2021) said that they don't need to be disappointed. In an audio statement, Pokhriyal said that the students who wish to take up the CBSE class 12th board offline examination can appear in August.

The Union Education Minister said that they are making preparations for offline exams for such students.

Earlier on June 25, Pokhriyal had also interacted with the students and addressed their concerns related to the CBSE and various other entrance exams. During that session as well, Pokhriyal had said that students who want to sit for the exams offline will be able to do so next month. In his address streamed live, he said, "Students who wish to appear for exams will be able to do so in August."

This is to be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 21 had filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court and informed that the results for class 12th board exams would be declared by July 31, whereas, the optional examination can be held between August and September. The board had also stated that the disputes regarding the result computation will be referred to a committee.

The CBSE Class 12th board exams were cancelled on June 1 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Subsequently, the Board had formed a panel that decided to evaluate students based on their results in class 10, 11 and 12. While 40% of the marks will be based on the Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board, 30% marks will be based on Class 11 final exam and 30% marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks.

While the above is for theory, for practicals, students will be marked out of 100 and the marks will be submitted by schools.

Live TV