CBSE Class 12 marking plan: Class 10, 11 & 12 pre-boards' marks to be considered

New Delhi: Class 12 CBSE students, who will be completing school this year, are finally going to have a clarity on how they will be evaluated. After the pandemic hit the board exams for a toss, there were several rounds of discussions about the evaluation criteria and the way forward.

Today (June 17), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court how it plans to evaluate its Class 12 students this year. The board also said that it will announce the results by July 31.

So how will students be marked? CBSE is all set to adopt the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12.

40% of the marks will be based on Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board.

30% marks will be based on Class 11 final exam.

30% marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks

While the above is for theory, for practicals studens will be marked out of 100 and the marks will be submitted by schools.

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts the Class 12 board exams, said Attorney General Venugopal in court.

On June 1, the government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic across the country.

