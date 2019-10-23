Subhash Chopra appointed Delhi Congress president

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday named party leader Subhash Chopra as the president of its Delhi unit. The post had been lying vacant after the death of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit in July.

A statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi, the party's interim president, appointed Chopra as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad was appointed the Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Chopra is a former Congress chief. He held the post in 1997. He is also a three-time MLA from the Kalkaji constituency.