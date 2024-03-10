NewsIndia
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Subhash Yadav, Close Aide Of Lalu Yadav Arrested By ED In Illegal Sand Mining Case

According to official sources searches have been conducted at the residences of Yadav and several others on Saturday, as part of a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A close ally of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has been arrested in association with an alleged money laundering investigation related to suspected unlawful sand mining. Subhash Yadav has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate in Patna, Bihar. According to official sources searches have been conducted at the residences of Yadav and several others on Saturday, as part of a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

Yadav was taken into custody on Saturday night, and approximately Rs 2.3 crore in cash was confiscated from different locations, as per reports. The central agency conducted searches at around six locations in and around Patna. According to reports, Yadav is accused of carrying out illegal sand mining activities in Bihar and has previously contested elections as an RJD Candidate.

 

