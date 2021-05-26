Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the new CBI director is a RAW veteran and top security expert

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed the new director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for two years, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post. The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of RK Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal – A RAW veteran and top security expert

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre. Prior to his appointment as the new CBI director, he was serving as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Jaiswal was picked by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be the Mumbai Police Commissioner in June 2018 and served till February 2019. He went on to become the Maharashtra Director General of Police before being called on central deputation again.

While serving in Maharashtra, he led the investigation into the Telgi stamp paper scam case before it was taken over by the CBI. He then headed the State Reserve Police Force, following which he joined the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Subodh Kumar was the front runner for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik, incidentally, his batchmate.

The veteran officer headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau at the time of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and worked closely with US agencies in the aftermath of that incident. It was also involved in the investigation into the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases before they were transferred to the NIA.

Jaiswal also has a long stint with the Intelligence Bureau and the country's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

After taking charge of CBI chief, Subodh Kumar will look after the case of 100 crore extortion allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, 1988 Batch IPS.

He is believed to be holding crucial information regarding the ongoing case of 100 crore ‘vasooli’ being probed by the CBI. His fellow officer Rashmi Shukla had provided him with some crucial information with the documentary evidence, because of which the Maharashtra government initiated an inquiry against her.

