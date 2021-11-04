हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Subrata Mukherjee, West Bengal Panchayat Minister and TMC leader, dies at 75

Subrata Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75.

Subrata Mukherjee, West Bengal Panchayat Minister and TMC leader, dies at 75

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75.

The chief minister visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he passed away late this evening.

"I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said.

READ | West Bengal cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee arrested

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

Tags:
West BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeSubrata Mukherjee
