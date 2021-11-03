हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nisha Grewal

Success story: Meet Nisha Grewal, who cracked UPSC in her first attempt, secured AIR 51

Hailing from a small village in Bhiwani, Haryana, Nisha fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS in the very first go.

Success story: Meet Nisha Grewal, who cracked UPSC in her first attempt, secured AIR 51

New Delhi: It's a known fact that cracking the Civil Service examination is no easy task. Every year, lakhs of students aspiring to be IAS or IPS officer appear for the civils, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, and many attempt several times before succeeding while most, don't succeed at all. But there are few, who manage to crack the UPSC at the very first attempt. One such person is Nisha Grewal, a resident of a small village in Bhiwani, Haryana, who fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS in the very first go.

Began UPSC preparation after graduation
Nisha Grewal's father is in the electricity department, while her mother is a housewife. After doing her BA hons in Political Science from Delhi University, Nisha started preparing for UPSC exam.

Preparing for UPSC exam
Nisha studied diligently for about 8 to 9 hours every day. According to a DNA report, she relied on NCERT books to strengthen her base and then she prepped from Standard Books. Her advise to aspiring candidates: Take help of tutors if you face difficulty, material available on internet can be handy too. Nisha's grandfather Ramphal Grewal, a teacher, was instrumental behind her preparation and helped her in every step of the way.

Also read: Meet IAS officer Swati Meena, who cleared UPSC exam at 22 and took on mining mafia

Became an IAS officer at 23
Nisha achieved success in UPSC exam in the first attempt itself and became an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 51 in Civil Services Exam 2020. At the time when she cracked the exam, she was only 23 years old.

Tags:
Nisha GrewalIAS officerUPSCIAS toppersuccess story
