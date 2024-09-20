Success Story: Roof Of His Hut Leaked, Borrowed Ration To Survive, Worked As Stone Breaker But Then Cracked PSC Exam To Become...

It's said there is no substitute for success. Those who face hurdles in their lives but keep on working succeed on most of the occasion. In India, where the opportunities are fewer and contenders are many, hard work and dedication become some of the main ingredients for success. One such story is of Santosh Kumar Patel, a poor boy who defied all odds to overturn his fortune.

Born into extreme poverty in rural Madhya Pradesh, Patel faced numerous difficulties, including living in a run-down cottage and struggling for basic necessities. However, his steadfast dedication to education and self-improvement helped him rise from a tough childhood to a successful career as a sub-divisional officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police. His journey highlights how resilience and determination can lead to personal transformation despite adversity.

Santosh and his siblings lived in a small, thatched one-room cottage, experiencing the harshness of poverty firsthand. Their study materials were often damaged by leaks, and they relied on a kerosene lamp for light. Meals were sparse, usually just flatbread made from borrowed or stolen wheat. Survival often depended on borrowing food.

Amid these difficulties, Santosh developed a strong work ethic from an early age. He took up hard labor jobs like stone breaking to support his family financially and realized that education was his path out of poverty.

Motivated to change his situation, Santosh excelled in his studies and became the district topper, a source of immense pride for his family and community, given the challenges he faced.

Though financial difficulties initially derailed his plans, his determination led him to pursue a government career. After rigorous self-study, he cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam and secured a position as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.