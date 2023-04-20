Sudan Violence: Situation Tense But Safety Of Indians Top Priority, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said that the ground situation in Sudan is very "tense" and that it is in touch with various countries to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in the violence-hit African country. Addressing a press conference, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.

"The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals," the MEA Spokesperson said while replying to questions on the Sudan crisis.

The MEA spokesperson also informed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan. When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, Bagchi said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the ongoing situation in violence-hit Sudan. "Discussed the concerning situation in Sudan just now with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted soon after his discussion with Shoukry.

The minister`s talks with his Egyptian counterpart over Sudan are part of a series of telephonic conversations he has had with foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During his telephonic conversation with UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they had exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

Civil War In Sudan

A violent clash has erupted in Sudan due to a power struggle between two main factions of the country’s military regime, resulting in the death of more than 250 people and leaving approximately 2,600 others injured in Khartoum and other cities. The conflict involves the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the main paramilitary force. This situation has raised the possibility of a civil war breaking out across the country.

Sudan has been under the control of a council of generals since the 2021 coup, with two military leaders at the center of the current dispute: Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is effectively the country's president and head of the armed forces, and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who leads the RSF paramilitary group.

The two generals have differing views on the country's future direction, particularly regarding the proposed shift towards the civilian rule. Their differences have resulted in a clash that began on Saturday after weeks of power struggles between the two army units, triggered by a disagreement over the integration of the RSF into the military as part of a transition towards the civilian rule.