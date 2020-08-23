Suicide vests, kilos of explosives, ISIS flag: Here's everything Delhi Police recovered from arrested terrorist's home

New Delhi: As the investigation tightens on the arrested ISIS operative, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday (August 23) recovered several arms and explosives from the accused house. The Delhi police recovered things like an explosive belt, jacket containing explosive packets, cylindrical metal boxes containing explosives, and many more.

As per reports, the explosives were prepared by Mustaqeem to carry out 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack in Delhi. The Delhi police SIT succeeded in recovering the explosive by the information provided by arrested ISIS operative Mustaqeem during his interrogation.

Here's the complete list of recoveries made from the accused's house:

1. One Brown colour jacket containing 3 explosive packets which were removed safely.

2. One Blue colour check design jacket containing 4 explosive packets which were removed safely

Each explosive packet, removed from jackets, is wrapped with transparent tape which contains explosive & cardboard sheet pasted with ball bearings and electric wires are coming outside from it

3. One Leather Belt containing explosive 3 Kg approx.

4. Total 8-9 Kg approx. explosive in 4 different polythenes.

5. Three cylindrical metal boxes (Himgange Oil boxes) containing explosive and electric wires wrapped with transparent tape

6. Two cylindrical metal boxes (Himgange Oil boxes) in which ball bearings are pasted

7. One Wooden broken box (target practice)

8. One ISIS Flag

9. 30 Ball Bearings of different dia

10. One packet containing 12 small boxes containing ball bearings

11. Two Lithium Batteries of 4V each

12. One Lithium Battery 9V

13. Two cylindrical metal boxes (Himgange Oil boxes)

14. One Ampere meter Yellow colour

15. Two iron blades, attached in parallel to each other, connected to electric wires from both sides

16. One wire cutter

17. Two mobile chargers

18. Table alarm watch attached with electric wires

19. One Black colour tape

The Delhi police also recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 15 kilograms in two pressure cookers, from his possession. Besides, a pistol was also recovered from him at the time of arrest.

Mustaqeem was arrested on Friday (August 21) night following a brief exchange of fire from the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. The arrested ISIS operative had planned terror strike on August 15 but he failed to carry out the attack due to heavy security arrangements.

According to Delhi Police, Mustaqeem alias Abu Yusuf was in touch with ISIS handlers who instructed him to plan terror strikes in India. He had also made passports in the name of his wife and 4 children. Earlier, he was being handled by Yusuf Alhindi who was killed in Syria. Later, Abu Huzafa, a Pakistani, was handling him. Huzafa was also later killed in drone strike in Afghanistan, the DCP Special Cell told reporters. Khan had been under watch for the last year, the DCP added.