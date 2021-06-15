Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD workers detained amid huge protest outside Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's house

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Tuesday (June 15) detained by Punjab Police during a protest against the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state. According to ANI, Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD workers were protesting outside CM Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Siwan demanding the dismissal of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. They also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged selling of vaccines at an exorbitant price.

Staging a demonstration, Badal alleged that the Punjab government colluded with lenders in a vaccination scam. "Instead of giving free vaccines to the people, the Congress government sold vaccines at a hefty profit to private institutions and also allowed the latter to fleece the people further. This amounts to playing with lives and is reprehensible. Balbir Sidhu is directly responsible for this corrupt act and in case he is not dismissed we will approach the Governor as well as the courts for justice," he said.

"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is a scam in vaccination, there is a scam in Fateh Kit, there is a scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," Badal said before he was detained by the Punjab Police.

The SAD leaders and party workers had gathered to protest against the alleged corruption in the Congress state government. The security forces use water cannons on the protesting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and workers outside the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Asserting that Balbir Sidhu was indulging in one scam after another, Sukhbir Badal also took the lid off the Fateh Kit scam of the Congress government on the occasion. He said under this scam the price of the medical kits which was supplied to the people during the COVID pandemic was jacked up repeatedly by inviting one tender after another despite the fact the first tender was valid for a six-month period.

Live TV