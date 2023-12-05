Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Rohit Godara, the man who openly admitted to the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on social media, has a background steeped in crime originating from Kapurisar in the Loonkaransar region of Bikaner. Beginning his foray into criminal activities at just 19 years old, Godara has over 32 serious criminal charges since 2010. Notably, he had previously claimed responsibility for the murder of another gangster, Raju Thehat, in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Accusations against Godara extend to his alleged involvement in demanding extortion money ranging from 5 to 17 crores from businessmen in Rajasthan. Furthermore, he stands accused of threatening Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar from Ladnu in Nagaur, demanding ransom and issuing death threats over the phone as per reports. In response to these activities, the police have issued a red corner notice, along with a reward of 1 lakh for information leading to his apprehension earlier.

Godara who associated with the Lawrence Vishnoi and Goldie Brar gang, proudly claimed responsibility for the Sikar murder on Facebook, linking it to avenging the deaths of Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda. His name has also been associated with the Siddu Musewala massacre. Notably, Godara managed to dodge authorities, fleeing from Delhi to Dubai on June 13, 2022, using a fake passport under the name Pawan Kumar.

Currently, a red corner notice is active, and it is believed that he may be residing in Canada.