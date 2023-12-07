Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi To Be Cremated Today In Rajasthan

The post-mortem of the body of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi - the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena who was murdered on Tuesday - was done late at night on Wednesday at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. According to reports, his body will be taken from the hospital to Rajput Sabha Bhawan and will be kept there till evening to allow his supporters to visit for the last 'darshan' and pay floral tribute. At 7 pm, the mortal remains will be taken out in a procession from Rajput Sabha Bhawan to the Gogamedi village. Flowers will be showered on the mortal remains at various places during the yatra. The programme of floral tributes and last darshan have been organised at about a dozen places between Jaipur and Gogamedi. His body will be cremated today.

Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday (December 5). The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which enforced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in a big breakthrough in the murder case, the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday identified the two shooters who were involved in the killing. The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured. Earlier, DGP Umesh Mishra constituted a Special Investigation Team and announced Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to the arrest of the accused.

The death of Gogamedi led to a political slugfest with the BJP blaming the Ashok Gehlot government for the death. BJP MP MP Kirodi Lal Meena told ANI, "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had requested state government security several times, he was being threatened by hardcore criminals, still government did not provide security to him and this is the result of that...new CM has not been decided and oath taking has not happened yet but our party demands the arrest of such criminals...Congress is doing politics on this, Gehlot shouldn't have made such a statement. Everybody needs to work together on this," said the BJP leader.

The ANI also reported that a case was registered in connection with the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday. The FIR was registered under sections 323, 341, 452, 307, 302, 34, 120-B, 427, 16, 18, 20, 3, 25(1-AA) and 27 of the IPC at Shyam Nagar police station, officers said, adding that the case was filed on a complaint by Sukhdev's widow Sheela Shekhawat Gogamedi. Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state DGP were among those named in the FIR filed in connection with the murder. In her complaint, Sheela Gogamedi alleged that the family sought security from CM Gehlot and the DGP but it was deliberately denied. Punjab Police and the ATS were also named in the FIR.