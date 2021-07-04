हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TMC MLA Sultan Singh

Sultan Singh, former TMC MLA dies of cancer at 76, CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

MLA Singh was known as a daring police officer and is credited with breaking the criminal racket in Golabari police station area in Howrah.

Sultan Singh, former TMC MLA dies of cancer at 76, CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences
File photo

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress MLA and ex-IPS officer Sultan Singh died of cancer at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, party sources said.
He was 76.

Singh had been elected on a TMC ticket in the 2011 assembly elections.

He had joined active politics after his retirement and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, before shifting allegiance to the TMC.

Singh was, however, not fielded again from the Bally seat in the 2016 assembly elections and instead, he was made a member of the Howrah Improvement Trust.

Later on, he gradually dissociated himself from active politics.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of former @AITCofficial MLA & former IPS officer Sultan Singh ji. Mydeepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. His contribution to public service shall always be remembered."

 

Singh was known as a daring police officer and is credited with breaking the criminal racket in Golabari police station area in Howrah.

(With inputs from news agencies)

