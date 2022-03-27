Sunday Streets: Mumbai traffic to remain affected in these locations from 6 am to 10 am today

New Delhi: Several roads in Mumbai will remain closed for vehicular movements every Sunday from 6 am to 10 am as part of Mumbai Police’s new initiative ‘Sunday Streets.’ Traffic will remain affected in areas surrounding Marine drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and BKC.

This Sunday (March 27), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicles between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, a Mumbai Police official said.

The traffic is being closed for four hours on Sunday morning to allow local residents to participate in activities such as yoga, walks, cycling, skating, and various games on the streets.

The traffic restrictions will be implemented mainly in six locations, Marine drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and BKC.

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes with their near and dear ones to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said.

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for the exclusive use of citizens so that they can engage in outdoor activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said.

Live TV