Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: The demolition of the two large buildings is expected to create a mountain of pollution in Uttar Pradesh's Noida city. In such a scenario, the health of the people residing in Noida's sector 91 area has become a big cause of concern. The Noida authority has taken a big step in keeping in mind the safety and health of the people living in this area of Noida city. The government has declared three hospitals near the Twin Tower building as 'safe hospitals'.

In case of any emergency, the authority would take patients to one of these three hospitals on an urgent basis.

The three hospitals are - Felix Hospital, Yathartha Hospital and Jaypee Hospital.

A look at preparations at Felix Hospital

One of the hospitals declared as a safe hospital is Felix Hospital in Noida Sector 137, just 4 km away from the demolition spot. The general ward is ready on the 12th floor of the hospital for emergency, while ICU beds have been prepared on the 7th floor. Ventilator, Bipep, Monitor are also ready. There will be a total of 50 beds in the hospital, in which emergency wards, ICU NICU and cardiac wards are ready.

What kind of problems can be faced by citizen after demolition

According to Dr DK Gupta, people may have eye irritation, skin itching, respiratory problems and nasal congestion. Children, elderly and pregnant women need special protection in this situation.

Air to stay polluted for several days

The effect of pollution will remain in the air for several days after demolition. Residents are advised to avoid morning walks for a few days. Use air purifier at home. Try to stay indoor. Do indoor activities. Go out only when the pollution is low. Drink fluids. Get out of the house only by wearing 95 masks.