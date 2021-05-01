हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat polls

Supreme Court allows counting of votes on May 2 for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat election

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the process of counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls.

Supreme Court allows counting of votes on May 2 for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat election
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the process of counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls.

This decicision was made while taking into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will take place at counting centers in terms of  COVID-19 guidelines, according to news agency ANI.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat pollsSupreme CourtState assembly election 2021
Next
Story

Labour Day spotlights imperative need to ensure social protection of India's informal sector and migrant workers

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day