Supreme Court allows counting of votes on May 2 for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the process of counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls.
This decicision was made while taking into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will take place at counting centers in terms of COVID-19 guidelines, according to news agency ANI.
