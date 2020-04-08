Supreme Court directs government accredited laboratories to conduct free of cost COVID-19 tests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 8) directed to allow free COVID-19 tests at the government, as well as accredited laboratories across the country as the outbreak of coronavirus, continues to spread while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi.

Asking the central government to issue necessary directions in this regard immediately, the apex court said, "Tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs or any agencies approved by the WHO or ICMR."

The top court said private hospitals, including laboratories, have an important role to play in containing the pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of crisis.

The apex court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, which heard the matter via video conferencing, issued following interim directions:

The bench directed "(i)The tests relating to COVID-19 whether in approved government laboratories or approved private laboratories shall be free of cost. The respondents (Centre and other authorities) shall issue the necessary direction in this regard immediately. (ii) Tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in NABL accredited Labs or any agencies approved by WHO or ICMR."

It further said, "We find prima facie substance in the submission of the petitioner that at this time of national calamity permitting private labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation test of COVID-19 may not be within means of a large part of the population of this country and no person be deprived to undergo the COVID-19 test due to non-payment of the capped amount of Rs 4,500."

The top court also issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in two weeks. It, however, clarified that the question as to whether the private laboratories carrying free of cost COVID-19 tests are entitled for any reimbursement of expenses incurred shall be considered later on.

The bench added, "The number of patients suffering from COVID-19 is rapidly increasing Worldwide with the death toll rising rapidly. In our country, in spite of various measures taken by the government of India and different state governments/Union Territories, the number of patients and death caused by it is increasing day by day." said the bench.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases linked to COVID-19 has risen to 5,194 and the death toll stands at 149, according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.