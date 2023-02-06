topStoriesenglish2570073
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT JUDGES

Supreme Court Gets Five new Judges Today; Total Strength Reaches 32, Only two Vacancies Remain

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Supreme Court Gets Five new Judges Today; Total Strength Reaches 32, Only two Vacancies Remain

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday will administer the oath of office to the five new judges as the Supreme Court judges. President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointing five new judges to the Supreme Court on Saturday. The new judges will be inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday in the Supreme Court.

Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra will take oath as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation. On February 3, an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave a word of caution to the Centre saying that things would get "uncomfortable" if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers. Justice Kaul had told Centre, "If you keep them pending... you will make us take some very, very difficult decisions.

"With the swearing-in of five new judges, the strength of the top court would go up to 32 from 27 and only two vacancies would remain.The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.The Supreme Court Collegium on January 31 recommended two more names for elevation to the apex court.

These two names are Allahabad High Court`s Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.After August 26, 2021, when nine Supreme Court judges were appointed together, this is the second time when so many judges have been appointed in one single batch. 

Live Tv

Supreme Court judgessupreme court judges oath5 news SC judgespresident draupadi murmu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata