close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Supreme Court gives CBI month to reply on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s disproportionate assets case

SC asked CBI to file a detailed response in the DA case against Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Supreme Court gives CBI month to reply on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave four weeks time to the CBI to file a reply in the Mulayam Singh Yadav disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Following the apex court`s direction, a preliminary enquiry was instituted into the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s alleged disproportionate assets. The enquiry was closed in 2013. 

The Solicitor General told the court that the agency closed the preliminary inquiry in 2013 as it did not find any conclusive evidence.

The Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a detailed response in the DA case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son. The next hearing in the matter will come up in July.

The elections will already be over then. Mulayam Singh Yadav had complained to the Supreme Court that the petition filed on election-eve was politically motivated.

Tags:
Mulayam Singh YadavDisproportionate assets case
Next
Story

Supreme Court fines Mamata Banerjee government Rs 20 lakh for stopping Bhobishyoter Bhoot screening

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Azam Khan hits out at CM Yogi over 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remark