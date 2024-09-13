New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday delivered its verdict on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in connection with a corruption case stemming from the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy of 2021-22. A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, providing relief, however, he will be granted bail under specific terms and conditions.

In terms of shaping the public narrative around the case, Arvind Kejriwal has been directed not to make any public statements or comments related to the ongoing proceedings. Additionally, he is required to attend all hearings before the trial court unless he is officially granted an exemption.

Justice Bhuyan while pronouncing the ruling, said that he fails to understand why CBI was in a hurry to arrest Delhi CM just after he was granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, when the agency had not acted for 22 months.

CBI arrest is unjustified and thus Kejriwal should be released forthwith, says Justice Bhuyan.

Kejriwal had filed two separate petitions with the Supreme Court: one challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and another seeking bail.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP Chief, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22. Later, on June 26, 2024, while still in ED custody, Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same excise case.