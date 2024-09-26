Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam from 2014.
Trending Photos
The Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam from 2014, Hindustan Times reported. More details awaited.
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement