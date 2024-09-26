Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798602https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-grants-bail-to-ex-tamil-nadu-minister-v-senthil-balaji-in-money-laundering-case-2798602.html
NewsIndia
V SENTHIL BALAJI

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam from 2014.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case File Photo

The Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam from 2014, Hindustan Times reported. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’