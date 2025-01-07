Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Asaram On Medical Grounds, But Will Remain In Jail

The Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for multiple rape convictions. The 83-year-old had sought the bail on medical grounds, citing serious health issues.

However, despite the interim relief, Asaram will remain in jail as he has yet to secure bail in another rape case.

Medical Bail Granted Until March 31

Asaram, whose legal name is Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on January 7, 2025, until March 31, 2025. The decision was made by Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, who considered the medical ailments presented by Asaram’s lawyers.

Despite the bail, the court imposed strict conditions on his release. Asaram will not be allowed to meet with his followers and is to be escorted by police officers to the hospital for treatment.

Previous Convictions and Parole History

Asaram was convicted in 2018 for the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Jodhpur in 2013. His sentence included life imprisonment. In addition, he was convicted in 2023 for raping a woman at his ashram near Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Despite these serious convictions, Asaram’s legal team has been pursuing various forms of relief, including parole and bail.

Asaram had recently returned to jail on January 1, 2025, after a 17-day parole. He had been granted parole, which included 15 days for personal reasons and an additional two days for travel.

However, just a week after returning to prison, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail based on his medical condition.

Health Concerns and Medical Treatment

Asaram’s lawyers have consistently cited his deteriorating health as a reason for requesting bail. He has previously received treatment for heart-related issues, including care at AIIMS Jodhpur and in Pune.

The Supreme Court's order to grant bail until March 31, 2025, offers Asaram temporary relief, but the condition of his health remains a key factor in his ongoing legal battles.

Legal Journey and Rape Cases

Asaram’s legal troubles have spanned years, with multiple rape cases and appeals. His conviction for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Jodhpur in 2013 led to a life sentence in 2018.

In 2023, he was convicted for another rape case involving a woman at one of his ashrams in Gujarat. Despite his legal team’s efforts to seek relief, both the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court have been firm in their stance, stating that his bail pleas would only be considered on the grounds of medical emergencies.

Future Legal Proceedings

The case remains ongoing as Asaram's legal team continues to fight for a suspension of his sentence. The Supreme Court had previously asked the Gujarat government to respond to a petition filed by Asaram requesting the suspension of his life sentence.

However, the court has emphasized that it will only consider such pleas if there are valid medical grounds. The Gujarat High Court had already rejected his plea for suspension in August 2023, noting that there was insufficient cause to justify relief.