Rahul Gandhi

Meenakshi Lekhi had filed a petition against Rahul Gandhi last week. 

Supreme Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over statements on Rafale verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection to a contempt petition filed against him over his statements on Rafale verdict.

In its notice issued to Rahul, SC has sought an explanation from him and he has been asked to file a reply in the court before Monday. The date for next hearing has been set for April 22.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi had filed the petition against Rahul last week for his" chowkidar chor hai" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale verdict.

After the apex court dismissed preliminary objection raised by the Centre seeking review of the earlier judgment in the Rafale case, the Congress president remarked: "Supreme Court has said chowkidar chor hai in the verdict."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also criticised Rahul for his statement and said, "We all know Congress president probably doesn`t read even half a paragraph, but by saying that the court has accepted that there is some corruption in the deal, and by also saying that the court has said ‘chowkidar chor hai`... These verge on contempt of court."

Rahul GandhiSupreme CourtRafale verdict
