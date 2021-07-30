Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of alleged killing of Dhanbad judge, seeks report from Jharkhand DGP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge from Dhanbad, Uttam Anand.

The top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramana took suo motu cognizance of the issue and said it had come across many instances of attacks on judicial officers and lawyers, and wanted to address the 'safety and security' of the judicial officers in India.

It also issued notice to all states directing to ensure the safety of judges.

“Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring probe into alleged mowing down of Dhanbad judge,” the SC bench said in its order.

The top also sought a detailed report from Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP within a week about the alleged killing of the judge.

The Dhanbad judge was on his morning jog when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw and left to die. He was reportedly dealing with many high-profile criminal cases in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of the Dhanbad judge.

Two people – including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – have been arrested. The family of the judge, on the other hand, have called his death "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

