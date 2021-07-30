हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanbad judge murder

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of alleged killing of Dhanbad judge, seeks report from Jharkhand DGP

The Dhanbad judge was on his morning jog when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw and left to die. He was reportedly dealing with many high-profile criminal cases in Jharkhand.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of alleged killing of Dhanbad judge, seeks report from Jharkhand DGP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge from Dhanbad, Uttam Anand. 

The top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramana took suo motu cognizance of the issue and said it had come across many instances of attacks on judicial officers and lawyers, and wanted to address the 'safety and security' of the judicial officers in India. 

It also issued notice to all states directing to ensure the safety of judges.

“Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring probe into alleged mowing down of Dhanbad judge,” the SC bench said in its order.

The top also sought a detailed report from Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP within a week about the alleged killing of the judge.

The Dhanbad judge was on his morning jog when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw and left to die. He was reportedly dealing with many high-profile criminal cases in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of the Dhanbad judge.

Two people – including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – have been arrested. The family of the judge, on the other hand, have called his death "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dhanbad judge murderJudge Uttam AnandSuprem CourtJharkhand
Next
Story

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result 2021 announced, websites to check scores here

Must Watch

PT45S

Breaking News: CBSE Board 12th Class Results to be declared by 2 PM today