Supreme Court to hear Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea tomorrow

New Delhi: The apex court will hear the plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The plea challenges the UP High Court's order refusing to squash the FIR against him by the UP police reported ANI. It will be heard by bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna. Earlier today (July 11), Zubair had moved a bail petition in Sessions Court in the Delhi FIR case against him related to an 'objectionable tweet'.

The bail petition will be heard on Tuesday (July 12) by additional session Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.

In a complaint filed in November of last year on the accusation of spreading animosity, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri had summoned Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on July 11. Lakhimpur Kheri Police handed Zubair with a summons to appear in court shortly after he received an interim bail from the Supreme Court on Friday in a case brought against him in Sitapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Supreme Court on Friday had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district but he will remain in custody as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

(With agency inputs)

