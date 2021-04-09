हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukhtar Ansari

Supreme Court to hear plea of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife seeking protection for BSP MLA

The Supreme Court on Friday (April 9) will hear the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh police. 

Supreme Court to hear plea of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari&#039;s wife seeking protection for BSP MLA
File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (April 9) will hear the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh police. 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 6) seeking protection for her husband.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife in her petition stated that her husband is in danger of being killed in an encounter. 

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy is scheduled to hear the plea of Afshan Ansari on April 9. Afshan Ansari in her plea has also expressed apprehension about possible threat to Mukhtar Ansari's life in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition said the BSP leader could be killed while being taken to Banda jail or while in jail. The petition also demanded that BSP leader should be given security.

The plea has also sought directions by the apex court to the UP authorities to ensure safety of Ansari and protection of his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution are safeguarded. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mukhtar Ansarigangster-turned-politician Mukhtar AnsariUttar PradeshBanda jailPunjabmukhtar ansari wife supreme courtSupreme Court
Next
Story

Night curfew, restrictions in several states, cities to curb COVID surge in India

Must Watch

PT7M59S

DNA: Meet 'Mango Man' who grows 300 mango trees on a single tree