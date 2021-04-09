Supreme Court to hear plea of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife seeking protection for BSP MLA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (April 9) will hear the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 6) seeking protection for her husband.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife in her petition stated that her husband is in danger of being killed in an encounter.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy is scheduled to hear the plea of Afshan Ansari on April 9. Afshan Ansari in her plea has also expressed apprehension about possible threat to Mukhtar Ansari's life in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition said the BSP leader could be killed while being taken to Banda jail or while in jail. The petition also demanded that BSP leader should be given security.

The plea has also sought directions by the apex court to the UP authorities to ensure safety of Ansari and protection of his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution are safeguarded.

Live TV