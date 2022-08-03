Suresh N Patel takes oath as new Central Vigilance Commissioner

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (August 3) administered the Oath of Office to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Suresh N Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "At a ceremony held today at 1000 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Suresh N Patel was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President," the communique said.

The ceremony was also attended by the Prime Minister and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Patel's appointment as the CVC was cleared by a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a PTI report.

President Droupadi Murmu today administered the Oath of Office to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Suresh N Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/KPCOpEJyau — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

A three-member selection panel headed by the prime minister had met in July to decide on the CVC and vigilance commissioners. The other two members on the panel are Union home minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

During the meeting, the panel approved Patel's appointment as the CVC, besides approving the appointments of former Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and ex-bureaucrat Praveen Kumar Srivastava as the vigilance commissioners. "Both Kumar and Srivastava will be sworn in as vigilance commissioners by CVC Patel on Wednesday," an official told PTI.

Arvind Kumar completed his term as the chief of the internal security intelligence agency on June 30 this year.

Former managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, Patel was appointed as the vigilance commissioner in April 2020. Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Kothari had completed his term as the CVC on June 24 last year. Patel has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since June this year.

(With PTI Inputs)