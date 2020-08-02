Sushant Singh Rajput changed 14 SIM cards from June 9-13; Bihar Police to probe death of actor ex-manager Disha Salian

Mumbai: The Patna (Central) City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai on Sunday (August 2, 2020) and joined his team which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar Police, which is probing Sushant's death after an FIR was filed by his father KK Singh against late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar, have so far come across several leads. As per sources, initial investigations have revealed that the actor changed as many as 14 SIM cards between June 9-13.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) suspects that the 34-year old actor had come to know the reason behind the suicide of his former secretary Disha Salian, and this was probably the reason why he went on to change several numbers.

According to police officials, Disha had reportedly called Sushant before her death and shared some crucial information with him. It was because of this reason, Sushant was 'threatened' and went on a number-changing spree.

If police sources are to be believed, Sushant's room partner Siddharth Pithani also had come across some startling revelations from Sushant on Disha Salian's death.

The SIT also doubts that the CCTV footages around Sushant's Bandra residence were tampered, since the team has not yet been able to gain access to the footage.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for a CBI investigation into the case and said that even though the Patna Police has filed an FIR into Sushant's death and is probing the case, it will be the onus of Mumbai Police to carry out the investigation as per jurisdictional norms.

As per reports, Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of as many as 37 people including Rhea, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi along with actor's personal staff members and doctors.

Sushant, a resident of Patna, reportedly died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

