Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI makes big claim about probe - Details here

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (December 30) said that it is probing all aspects of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and no possibility has been ruled out so far.

It is to be noted that the CBI had started the probe in this high-profile case 145 days ago and in October, doctors from AIIMS had said in its opinion to CBI that the actor was not murdered. The team of doctors at Delhi's AIIMS had said that Sushant's death took place due to suicide. The doctors had also rejected the theories of poisoning and strangling which were floated by the family members of the late actor.

It is to be noted that a letter was written by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking details of the status of the investigation in Sushant death case. The PMO forwarded the letter to the CBI and the central probe agency replied to Swamy saying, "The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

"During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software have been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case. During investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard," the CBI said. "The investigation team along with senior officers visited all places of concern - Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna," CBI added.

"The investigating team and senior officers have visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of CFSL, New Delhi, considered the best in their field in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out simulation exercise," the CBI said, referring to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police termed his death a suicide based on the autopsy. After a month, Sushant's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him, which ultimately forced the actor to take the extreme step.