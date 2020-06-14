Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in films, TV, shocked by his demise: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 14) expressed his shock over the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter account, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances."

He added, "Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai today. The 34-year old actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.

A team of Mumbai Police has reached his residence to investigate the matter. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocking to hear the death of young Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His acting ability, talent and skill were well-known. His demise is painful and it is a great loss for the film industry. May God give his family and fans the strength to bear this grief."



हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है। उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020

According to report, his domestic help noticed the actor hanging from the ceiling at his room and noticed the police after which a team of police reached the spot and began investigating the matter and is probing all angles. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Notably, on June 8, the actor's former manager Disha Salian had died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.