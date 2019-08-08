Sushma Swaraj's ashes to be taken to UP's Garh Mukteshwar on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Late External Affairs Minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj's ashes will be taken to Uttar Pradesh's Garh Mukteshwar for ashti visarjan (immersion of ashes) on Thursday. The beloved politician's died late on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The family will collect the ashes from Lodhi Crematorium, where she was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday. Sushma's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj paid salute to her as state honours were being accorded ahead of her last rites.

The 67-year-old leader, who passed away at AIIMS on Tuesday, was BJP's most prominent woman face.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a throng of top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties visited Swaraj's home to pay their last respects.

Sushma Swaraj was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she complained of restlessness. She reached AIIMS at 9.35 pm, and doctors attended to her immediately. They administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her at first and then waited for about 30 minutes, which is a part of the protocol in such cases. The second CPR was administered after half-an-hour.

After repeated attempts by the doctors to revive her failed, she was declared dead at 10.50 pm.

Tributes have poured in for Sushma Swaraj from all across the country as well as abroad.