Monkeypox: A suspected case of monkeypox has been found in Nepal. As per reports, a Nepali youth, with international travel history, is suspected of contracting the monkeypox virus. The man has been kept under observation at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) in Teku, Kathmandu, IANS reported. According to STIDH, the suspected patient arrived from Dubai and is being monitored after he exhibited monkeypox-like symptoms. The 27-year-old had a fever on Thursday and there were red blisters on his body and hands. The hospital said his health is normal at present.

Infectious disease specialist Sher Bahadur Pun said that a sample has been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory to ascertain whether the blisters on the youth`s body and hands have been caused by the monkeypox virus.

Meanwhile, the number of monkeypox cases in Britain exceeded 500 cases on Wednesday, according to the latest official figures.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it detected 52 additional monkeypox cases in England, one in Scotland and one in Wales, raising the total confirmed number of cases in Britain to 524 as of Tuesday.

In the US, monkeypox cases continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.

