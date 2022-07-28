NewsIndia
MONKEYPOX

Suspected monkeypox patient in Delhi tests negative, discharged from hospital

"The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative," LNJP Medical Director Suresh Kumar said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Suspected monkeypox patient in Delhi tests negative, discharged from hospital

New Delhi: A suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged after testing negative on Thursday (July 28, 2022), a senior doctor said. The Ghaziabad man, in his 30s, has been diagnosed with chickenpox, he said. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, and had fever and skin lesions.

"The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative," LNJP Medical Director Suresh Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kumar said the samples from the first reported case of monkeypox, who is currently in hospital, have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

"His vital parameters are normal and lesion condition is improving," he added.

Four monkeypox cases have been reported so far in the country, including three from Kerala.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

MonkeypoxMonkeypox outbreakMonkeypox Virusmonkeypox cases

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden