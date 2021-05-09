हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Suspense over Assam CM ends, Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as leader of BJP legislature party

Himanta Biswa Sarma will serve as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. 

Suspense over Assam CM ends, Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as leader of BJP legislature party
Himanta Biswa Sharma (R) with Sarbananda Sonowal during an election campaign rally in April 2021 (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The suspense over the new Assam Chief Minister ended as Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

The announcement was made by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during the BJP Legislative Party meeting at the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will serve as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. 

The Jalukbari MLA retained his seat in the Assam assembly election 2021 by defeating his former party Indian National Congress' Romen Chanda Borthakur by 1,01,911 seats.

The development came hours after Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi.

"With the blessings of the people, tendered my resignation as the Chief Minister of Assam to the Hon`ble Governor Shri @jagdishmukhi ji in Raj Bhavan, Guwahati," Sonowal tweeted. 

Party National Organising Secretary BL Santosh, Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda were also present in the meeting with the newly-elected BJP MLAs of the state.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam and won 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While the saffron party took 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People`s Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamAssam assembly election 2021 resultsAssam election
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: Corona curfew extended till May 17, gathering at marriages limited to 25

Must Watch

PT12M55S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day