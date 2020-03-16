Suspense remains over Madhya Pradesh trust vote, CM Kamal Nath seeks release of 'captive' MLAs

The suspense over floor test in Madhya Pradesh deepened on Sunday (Monday 15) as the List of Business (LoB) issued by the state Assembly secretariat did not mention the floor test, as directed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon for Monday (March 16).

The LoB has mentioned only about the customary address of Governor on the first day of the Budget session, scheduled to begin on Monday and the motion of thanks. On Saturday (March 14), Governor Tandon had asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a floor test on Monday.

For his part, CM Kamal Nath on Sunday that what is the point in holding a floor test when 21 Congress MLAs are held captive by the BJP. "I have told Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker about floor test," said CM Kamal Nath.

Former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to Kamal Nath's accusation saying that his government has lost the majority and the chief minister is running away from trust vote. "Madhya Pradesh govt has lost its majority, that is why they are running away from it, we will ask govt to bring a confidence motion. Chief Minister has said he wants a floor test, then why is he not doing it? Our only demand is a floor test," he noted.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Gopal Bhargava, said, "Governor had ordered floor test in the state assembly after his address but test is not mentioned in assembly's list of business for tomorrow. We will raise this issue, Speaker will have to follow Governor's orders."

The political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh started on March 9 after 22 Congress MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress to join the BJP, resigned from the Assembly, reducing the 15-month-old CM Kamal Nath's government to a minority in the Assembly.