हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Suspension of 12 MPs means crushing the voice of people: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha Chairman "just implementors" of a power that wants to steal farmers` income.

Suspension of 12 MPs means crushing the voice of people: Rahul Gandhi
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as the "symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India" and said that the Opposition is not allowed to raise any issue of national importance in the Parliament.

Speaking to the media at the Vijay Chowk, the Wayanad MP said, "Suspension of 12 MPs is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament."

"Bill after Bill is being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn`t come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," he said.

The Congress leader further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha Chairman "just implementors" of a power that wants to steal farmers` income.

"A minister killed farmers. The Prime Minister is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by the Rajya Sabha chairman or the Prime Minister but by the power that wants to steal farmers` income. The Prime Minister and the chairman are just implementors," he added.

The Opposition leaders in both the Houses held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Meanwhile, The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as the Opposition parties disrupted proceedings of the House seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiRajya SabhaParliamentSuspension of MPs
Next
Story

India votes against western attempt to bring climate change at UNSC

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Rahul Gandhi says that democracy is being murdered by suspending 12 MPs