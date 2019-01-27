Suspicion on 10% quota unfortunate, people must stay alert against negativity: PM Modi

THOPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the economically weaker section of general category highlights his government's commitment to usher in welfare for all sections.

Addressing a public rally in Thopur, Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister urged people to remain on alert against negativity being spread by different political parties over the 10% quota.

“Union government is committed to providing employment opportunities and education to all segments of our society. It was with this spirit that recently we decided to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government employment to the poor among the general category. This decision has been taken in such a way that it does not impact the Dalit, tribals and OBCs who are already availing the benefits of reservation".Cautioning people against alleged negativity being spread around it," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Prime Minister remarked that it is unfortunate that some political parties in Tamil Nadu are trying to create an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust around the 10% quota only to achieve their political gains.

"I urge all of you to remain vigilant against such negativity. Any political thought which opposes the poor cannot ever benefit anyone," he noted.

The Prime Minister also said that his government was fully sensitive towards the demands of the members of Devendra Kula Vellalar community and will take steps to ensure that they get justice.

It is to be noted that the Devendra Kulla Vellalar community in Tamil Nadu has urged the government to exclude the community from SC status.

