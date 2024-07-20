Advertisement
Suvendu Adhikari Faces TMC Heat After Brandishing Slipper At Protestors; Clarifies Later

Suvendu Adhikari got surrounded by heat again over a video of him showing slipper to the protestors at Nadia’s Ranaghat.

West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday got surrounded by heat again over a video of him showing slipper to the protestors at Nadia’s Ranaghat. In the video of the incident, the BJP leader, visibly losing his temper, was also seen shouting back at the demonstrators. The footage shared by Trinamool Congress leader went viral on the social media platform ‘X’. 

In response to strong backlash from the Trinamool Congress, Adhikari asserted that individuals ‘with ill intentions’ were attempting to prevent him from visiting the homes of BJP workers who were denied the opportunity to vote. 

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh shared the video and captioned it, “What does it mean? This is all!” In the clip Adhikari can be seen facing relentless heckling from the crowd, the BJP leader removed his slipper and brandished it at the people before heading towards his vehicle. Instead of getting in immediately, he paused and shouted back at the protesters. 

Meanwhile, Adhikari did not exactly clarified on why he took off his slippers, but posted a on ‘X’ ““On my way I was obstructed by TMC goons who had ill intentions and blocking my path seemed to be the first step to cause harm to me in some manner. It happened in the presence of the Officer in Charge of Gangnapur Police Station; Anupam Dhali, who played a pivotal role in the organised vote loot during the Bypoll.” 

He tagged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CRPF DG in the post. 

Earlier, Adhikari's comment about the 'BJP's minority morcha' quickly drew criticism, even from his own party members. Some senior BJP leaders speculated that Adhikari, feeling increasingly isolated within the state BJP, might be trying to create a niche for himself by appealing to the party's more extreme members. 

The BJP leader said at an extended meeting of party’s working committee in Kolkata, "Stop this ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'; there is no need for a minority morcha” 

