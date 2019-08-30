close

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand case: SC directs UP govt to present law student in court

The law student, who went missing from her college hostel days after accusing BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, has been recovered from Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The Supreme Court Friday asked the UP government to present the law student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, in court. The top court further directed to bring the girl via the Fatehpur Sikri route, after the state quoted 2.5 hours to present her in Delhi court. 

The law student who went missing from her college hostel days after accusing the former BJP minister of sexual harassment has been recovered from Rajasthan's Jaipur, the state told the Supreme Court. She is currently being shifted to Shajahanpur.

Questioning her whereabouts, the top court asked, "Where is the girl? Can we meet her today? Reveal her exact location with 5 minutes."

The victim went missing soon after accusing the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand,  director of the college where she studies, of sexually harassing college students. 

A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which she had alleged that a person from `Sant Samaj` has destroyed the lives of many women and he has done the same to her. She also alleged that the person had also warned her that he would kill her and her parents.

The girl`s family has alleged that Swami Chinmayanand is responsible for the law student`s disappearance. The student's father has submitted a written complaint to police, accusing the 72-year-old BJP leader of sexually harassing the victim.  

Police filed an FIR against Swami Chinmayanand on Monday. 

A group of Supreme Court lawyers Wednesday filed a petition urging Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take suo moto cognisance of reports of the girl missing.

