हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya: 'Yogi Govt ignored Dalits, OBCs; more MLAs will join SP'

Senior UP politician Swami Prasad Maurya today resigned resigned from BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party. Maurya said that Yogi Adityanath government have been ignoring the dalit and backwards.

Swami Prasad Maurya: &#039;Yogi Govt ignored Dalits, OBCs; more MLAs will join SP&#039;
Swami Prasad Maurya

Senior UP politician Swami Prasad Maurya today resigned resigned from BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party. Maurya said that Yogi Adityanath government have been ignoring the dalit and backwards. "Governtment's attitude towards dalits and backwards is the prime reason for my resignation," Maurya said. "More people will follow, the picture will be clear in a day," Maurya told Zee News.

Earlier, Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter, and welcomed him into the SP fold.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Swami Prasad MauryaOBC LeadersSPBJPassembly election 2022
Next
Story

27 Omicron cases reported in Bihar, national tally climbs to 4,461

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Delhi COVID Update: CM Kejriwal made a big announcement regarding Corona