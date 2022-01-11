Swami Prasad Maurya: 'Yogi Govt ignored Dalits, OBCs; more MLAs will join SP'

Senior UP politician Swami Prasad Maurya today resigned resigned from BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party. Maurya said that Yogi Adityanath government have been ignoring the dalit and backwards. "Governtment's attitude towards dalits and backwards is the prime reason for my resignation," Maurya said. "More people will follow, the picture will be clear in a day," Maurya told Zee News.

Earlier, Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter, and welcomed him into the SP fold.