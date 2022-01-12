Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: 5 times when PM Modi invoked Swamiji in his speeches

January 12, the birth anniversary of one of India's greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated in the country as National Youth Day since 1985.

Today, paying tribute to Swamiji, PM Narendra Modi had tweeted, "I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. Let us keep working together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation."

PM Modi hasnot only paid tribute to Swamiji on a regular basis, on many occassions he had used Swami Vivekananda's quotes to inspire the nation. Here are five times when PM Modi invoke Swamiji on various occasions:

December 28, 2021: 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT, Kanpur

"Swami Vivekananda had said — Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill, a destiny to reach. If we are not self-reliant, how will our country achieve its goals and reach its destination?"

January 12, 2021: PM’s address at valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival

"Swami Vivekananda reminded India of its strength, made it realize, revived its mind and awakened the national consciousness. You will be surprised to know that the people who were fighting the war for independence either through the path of revolution or peace at that time were inspired by Swami Vivekanandaji. At the time of his arrest, the literature associated with Swamiji definitely reached the police. Then it was studied as to what is in the thoughts of Swami Vivekanandaji, which inspires people for patriotism, nation building and to die for the cause of freedom, and how it impacts the minds of every young man so much.

Swami Vivekananda has given another precious gift. This gift is the creation of individuals and institutions. It is very rarely discussed. But if we study, we will find that Swami Vivekananda has also taken forward the institutions which are still doing the job of building personality and evoking his values, service and dedication."

December 24, 2020: PM’s speech at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

Swami Vivekananda was the embodiment of devotion, knowledge and karma. He had begun to see divinity in every person while expanding the scope of devotion. He also had given an expression to Karma, emphasizing on the development of an individual and institution.

September 24, 2020: PM launches the Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said, "‘Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death.’ There are inspirations for us all around. We just have to make sure that we continue to do things that we’re passionate about diligently."

November 2015: PM’s statement at statue unveiling ceremony of Swami Vivekananda in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

"After Swami Vivekananda introduced the East and Asia to the West, scholars and philosophers like Okakura, Karinzo from Japan, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahrishi Aurbindo, Anand Kumar Swami and Vinoy Sarkar were inspired by Swami Vivekananda. OkaKura invited Swami Vivekananda to Japan and also sent him a cheque of Rs 300. He came to Calcutta and met Swami Vivekananda on 1st February 1902 and both went to Bodh Gaya together. OkaKura is the symbol of Asianism. In his book, ‘Ideals of the East’ by Okakura, the manuscripts were edited by Sister Nivedita, the foremost western disciple of Swami Vivekananda. The very first sentence, this is one important thing I want to tell you. The very first sentence is “Asia is one.” The idea of Asian unity is clearly Swami Vivekananda’s concept. In his next book, Okakura began by saying “Brothers and sisters of Asia”, echoing Swami Vivekananda’s speech at Parliament of Religions."

