National Youth Day 2022: Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to be celebrated, PM Modi to take part

National Youth Day 2022: In 1984, the Government of India declared Swami Vivekananda’s birthday – January 12 - as National Youth Day, to honour one of India's greatest philosopher's and spiritual leaders, Vivekananda, and his legacy. Since January 12, 1985, this day has been celebrated.

Swami Vivekananda's life and philosophy:

Born as Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Swami Vivekananda was from an early age inclined towards spirituality. He was the chief disciple of 19th century mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramhansa, and founded the Ramakrishna Math in Kolkata. A revival of modern Hinduism and inspiring nationalist consciousness during colonial rule are considered to be Swami Vivekananda's key achievements and his 1893 speech in Chicago was instrumental in putting Hinduism on the global map, introducing it to the Western world. Swami Vivekananda died on July 4, 1902.

National Youth Day 2022: Events to mark Vivekananda's birth anniversary

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. To mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival on Wednesday in Puducherry via video conferencing.

Touted as one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration, it aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13. The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes. In line with the youth-led development and motivating youngsters to solve the emerging issues and challenges, the themes will include environment, climate and SDG led growth; tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character, nation-building and homegrown. Recorded video capsules of Puducherry, Auroville, Immersive City Experience, indigenous sports games and folk dances etc. will be shown to the participants during the Festival. There will also be open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians followed by live performances in the evening. Virtual Yoga session will be organised in the morning.

Apart from this, with an objective to popularise the essence of Swami Vivekananda teachings among the youth, the BJP youth wing is organising a nationwide essay competition. Participants have the option to write the essay in English, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannade, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi, Odia or Gujarati. People upto the age of 35 years are eligible to participate in the event. The last date of online submission is January 20 and the results will be announced on January 23.

"Continuing its glorious tradition of remembering the true sons of the country, a national essay writing competition is being organised by the BJYM, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This programme is launched to commemorate Swami ji and popularise the essence of his teachings among the youth," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said.

